‘Carpool Karaoke': James Corden Drags BTS to His PlyoJam Class to Prove He Has the Moves to Join the Band (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
James Corden attempted to become the eighth member of BTS during Tuesday’s installment of “Carpool Karaoke,” when a misunderstanding during the car ride led the “Late Late Show” host to drag V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope to his weekly PlyoJam class in order to prove he has the moves to join them on a world tour.

Yeah, no, he definitely doesn’t. But to be fair, the boys had a bit of a hard time keeping up with his exercise class’ steps — even though he totally couldn’t memorize their routine.

This all started because during the ride, the guys asked what happens if there are ever eight other people he needs to fit into the car for “Carpool Karaoke,” when the car only seats eight — and he needs to be one of those eight.

*Also Read:* 'Carpool Karaoke': Billie Eilish Takes James Corden Home and Makes Him Hold Her Gross Spider (Video)

“Be honest, hang on, I think I hear what you’re saying — Is this your way of asking me to join the band? Is that what you’re doing?” Corden asked. “It feels like that’s what’s happening. Is that what’s happening? ‘Cause I will quit this job in a heartbeat to join BTS.”

OK, so now you know how they wound up at Corden’s PlyoJam class.

Earlier in the segment, Corden (nicknamed “Papa Mochi” by the boys) and the international superstars sang tracks off their new album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” as well as covers of Bruno Mars’ “Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B)” and “Circles” by Post Malone.

*Also Read:* Watch BTS Bring It 'ON' During Grand Central Terminal Takeover With Jimmy Fallon (Video)

We also found out during the ride that Jimin and V are the members of the band most likely to fight — about dumplings, apparently.

Watch the BTS “Carpool Karaoke” above.

