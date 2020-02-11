Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ben Cooper, Western Star of ‘Johnny Guitar’ and ‘Bonanza,’ Dies at 86

Ben Cooper, Western Star of ‘Johnny Guitar’ and ‘Bonanza,’ Dies at 86

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ben Cooper, Western Star of ‘Johnny Guitar’ and ‘Bonanza,’ Dies at 86Ben Cooper, a Western star of films and TV like “Johnny Guitar,” “Bonanza,” “Rawhide” and more, died in his sleep on Monday according to his nephew on the actor’s Facebook fan page. He was 86.

Cooper got his start in radio serials and on stage as a child actor before finding work as a boyish looking lead and supporting player on Westerns in both film and TV. He was best known for his role in the Nicholas Ray Western “Johnny Guitar” from 1954, where he played the bandit Turkey Ralston alongside Ernest Borgnine and Scott Brady.

Cooper’s first screen role came when he was 18 in the “Armstrong Circle Theatre,” and he followed that up with several TV appearances and roles in films from Republic Pictures such as “Thunderbirds,” “The Last Command” and “Duel at Apache Wells.”

*Also Read:* David Roback, Co-Founder of Mazzy Star, Dies at 61

He also appeared in episodes of “Tales of Wells Fargo,” “Wagon Train,” “Bonanza,” “Rawhide” and “Perry Mason.” Later in his career he would guest star on “Dallas” and “L.A. Law.”

Originally from Hartford, Connecticut, Cooper retired from acting and moved to Los Angeles and was awarded a Golden Boot Award for his contributions to the Western genre in 2005. In 2017 he was diagnosed with dementia and was moved to Tennessee to be closer to his family, including his two daughters.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Mike Hughes Dies in Rocket Crash While Filming Science Channel Series 'Homemade Astronauts'

Katherine Johnson, Pioneering NASA Mathematician Who Inspired 'Hidden Figures,' Dies at 101

B. Smith, Lifestyle Author and TV Host, Dies at 70
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

RIO GRANDE movie (1950) [Video]RIO GRANDE movie (1950)

RIO GRANDE movie trailer HD (1950) Perhaps one of the most underrated of the collaborations between director John Ford and star John Wayne, RIO GRANDE manages to be both a conclusion and a new..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:55Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dailystar

Daily Star Johnny Guitar actor and Western film star Ben Cooper dies 86 https://t.co/aLofr3zwxT https://t.co/KXfzV92sgF 4 minutes ago

MarvLBluechip

BlueChipTalent R.I.P. Ben Cooper, Western star of 'Johnny Guitar,' dies https://t.co/WfDWjL5vJn 9 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Johnny Guitar and Western movie star Ben Cooper dies aged 86 after long illness https://t.co/srNDBugPwI https://t.co/XuAxdsa7Dc 11 minutes ago

RonnieDavis1970

RONNIE DAVIS Ben Cooper, Western star of 'Johnny Guitar,' dies https://t.co/dLmJpXhdmQ 11 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Ben Cooper, Western Star of ‘Johnny Guitar’ and ‘Bonanza,’ Dies at 86 https://t.co/5akZsThzHN 20 minutes ago

jzebraa

FamousMixTape™💎 ℐ☆⋓ᴚᴆ⍣ϗ∞ɀ∑βяⒶ⋀ ®🌐 R.I.P. #BenCooper, Western star of '#JohnnyGuitar,' "#Bonanza," "#Rawhide" dies at 86 https://t.co/dSzUjdrQ6d 20 minutes ago

Tuckerpete

Pete Salisbury Ben Cooper, Western Star of 'Johnny Guitar' and 'Bonanza,' Dies at 86 https://t.co/u9R8oTqklp 23 minutes ago

dailystar

Daily Star Johnny Guitar actor and Western film star Ben Cooper dies 86 https://t.co/aLofr3R7pr https://t.co/mNXlfipmkH 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.