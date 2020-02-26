Global  

House makes lynching a federal crime

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
House makes lynching a federal crime
 
News video: Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime

Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime 01:08

 Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime Passed unanimously by the Senate last year, the House approved the bill by a vote of 410 to four. Since a similar bill was first introduced 120 years ago, nearly 200 efforts to designate lynching as a federal crime have failed. Illinois Democratic Rep. Bobby...

House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime [Video]House Passes Legislation To Classify Lynching As A Federal Hate Crime

​The House voted 410-4 to approve the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

Elderly Couple Believes Man Lighting Flare at Their Home Targeted Them in Hate Crime Attack [Video]Elderly Couple Believes Man Lighting Flare at Their Home Targeted Them in Hate Crime Attack

A couple in California said they have been targeted by a man seen on video lighting a flare at their home, describing his behavior as possibly anti-Semitic.

America has a 'gruesome' history of lynching, but it's not a federal crime. A House vote could change that

The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan bill that would make lynching a federal crime, a move supporters say is long overdue.
USATODAY.com

House Approves Bill Making Lynching A Federal Crime

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to classify lynching as a federal hate crime. The vote came at the end of Black History Month.
NPR

smdailyjournal

San Mateo Daily Journal WASHINGTON (AP) — Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, the House has approved… https://t.co/qeig2Ejgis 32 seconds ago

iamkentaa

k.lawrence👑™️ RT @ABC: JUST IN: The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, voting 410-4. The bill makes lynchin… 35 seconds ago

tygerrr_

Big Miss Steak RT @wttw: The bill, introduced by Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush and named after Emmett Till, comes 120 years after Congress first considered ant… 36 seconds ago

DopeKidNextDoor

SSW RT @connorstonehere: Today the House passed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act with a vote of 410-4, which finally makes lynching a federal c… 2 minutes ago

