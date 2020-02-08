Global  

Trump sends condolences for Milwaukee shooting

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his "deepest condolences" to the victims and families in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Feb. 26)
 
News video: Lt. Governor expresses his condolences following Molson Coors shooting

Lt. Governor expresses his condolences following Molson Coors shooting 01:37

 Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes expressed his condolences during a press conference following the Molson Coors shooting.

Beer competitors, local officials react to shooting at Molson Coors that left six dead

After a workplace shooting at the Milwaukee Molson Coors headquarters Wednesday afternoon that left six people dead, local businesses, organizations and...
