People are trespassing on Solano County almond groves to take selfies

SFGate Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Instagram influencers beware: blooming almond groves may look like the perfect selfie background, but it’ll cost you.

According to KTVU, Solano County farmers are encountering an increase in people trespassing into their almond groves to take photos. The trees are currently in bloom.
