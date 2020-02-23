Facebook Cancels F8 Conference Over Coronavirus Concerns

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





The conference, which was scheduled to take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on May 5 and 6, is Facebook’s biggest event each year.



“This was a tough call to make — F8 is an incredibly important event for Facebook and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate all of you from around the world — but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on,” Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook’s director of developer platforms and programs, said in a statement. “We explored other ways to keep the in-person part of F8, but it’s important to us to host an inclusive event and it didn’t feel right to have F8 without our international developers in attendance.”



*Also Read:* Chinese Exhibitors Pull Out of CinemaCon Due to Coronavirus



Last year’s event attracted about 5,000 people. In place of this year’s conference, Facebook said it would look to connect developers through “a combo of locally hosted events, videos and live streamed content”; the company did not share additional details on when those local events would take place.



Facebook’s decision comes a day after the first confirmed



Worldwide, there are more than 82,000 confirmed cases, according to CNN; approximately 3,000 people have died as a result of coronavirus.



Facebook isn’t the only tech giant that’s been rocked by the virus, either, with Apple recently warning coronavirus has “temporarily constrained” its iPhone production in China; Apple amended its revenue projections as a result.



