Goldberg Defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia, Becomes WWE Universal Champion (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Goldberg Defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia, Becomes WWE Universal Champion (Video)Yowie wowie: Goldberg has defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at “Super Showdown” Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the new WWE Universal Champion in the process.

So much for that unbeaten streak and immortal aura assigned to Wyatt’s demonic alter-ego.

It took a bunch of spears and one kinda-sorta Jackhammer to get the job done, but it happened.

Watch the win play out via the videos below.



SPEAR AFTER SPEAR AFTER SPEAR.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/kiyzWlRCzA

— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020





G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA

— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020



More to come…
Recent related news from verified sources

Goldberg does not fear “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt: WWE Al An Super ShowDown Exclusive

Goldberg does not fear “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt: WWE Al An Super ShowDown ExclusiveGoldberg does not fear “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt: WWE Al An Super ShowDown Exclusive
FOX Sports

WWE Super Showdown: Wrestling fans are outraged after Goldberg squashes ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt to win Universal title

WWE have a tendency to make the fans mad from time to time, but they certainly pushed their luck in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night. Goldberg, 53, defeated ‘The...
talkSPORT

