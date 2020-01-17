Goldberg Defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia, Becomes WWE Universal Champion (Video)

Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Yowie wowie: Goldberg has defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at “Super Showdown” Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the new WWE Universal Champion in the process.



So much for that unbeaten streak and immortal aura assigned to Wyatt’s demonic alter-ego.



It took a bunch of spears and one kinda-sorta Jackhammer to get the job done, but it happened.



Watch the win play out via the videos below.







SPEAR AFTER SPEAR AFTER SPEAR.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/kiyzWlRCzA



— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020











G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA



— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020







More to come… Yowie wowie: Goldberg has defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at “Super Showdown” Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the new WWE Universal Champion in the process.So much for that unbeaten streak and immortal aura assigned to Wyatt’s demonic alter-ego.It took a bunch of spears and one kinda-sorta Jackhammer to get the job done, but it happened.Watch the win play out via the videos below.SPEAR AFTER SPEAR AFTER SPEAR.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/kiyzWlRCzA— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020More to come… 👓 View full article

