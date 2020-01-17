Goldberg Defeats ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia, Becomes WWE Universal Champion (Video)
Thursday, 27 February 2020 (
2 hours ago)
Yowie wowie: Goldberg has defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at “Super Showdown” Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the new WWE Universal Champion in the process.
So much for that unbeaten streak and immortal aura assigned to Wyatt’s demonic alter-ego.
It took a bunch of spears and one kinda-sorta Jackhammer to get the job done, but it happened.
Watch the win play out via the videos below.
SPEAR AFTER SPEAR AFTER SPEAR.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/kiyzWlRCzA
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020
More to come…
Recent related videos from verified sources
2020 Dakar Rally Stage 6 - Nasser Al-Attiyah
Interview with Nasser Al-Attiyah after Stage 6 of 2020 Dakar Rally. Three Dakar titles are not enough for Nasser Al Attiyah. The hunger for success and the pleasure of competition is what has driven..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:26 Published on January 17, 2020
2020 Dakar Rally Stage 10 - Nasser Al-Attiyah
Interview with Nasser Al-Attiyah after stage 10 of 2020 Dakar Rally. Three Dakar titles are not enough for Nasser Al Attiyah. The hunger for success and the pleasure of competition is what has driven..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:15 Published on January 17, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this