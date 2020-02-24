Global  

Chinese destroyer aims laser at US Navy plane in 'unsafe' manner, military says

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020
A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was lased by a People’s Republic of China (PRC) Navy destroyer 161 on Feb. 17, while flying above international waters, according to the Pacific Fleet.
