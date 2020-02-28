Global  

'We have moved from containment to mitigation': Solano Co. declares coronavirus emergency

SFGate Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Solano County declared a state of emergency Thursday, a day after a resident tested positive for coronavirus with no known connection to travel abroad or another known case.
News video: Solano County Declares Emergency Following Possible Community Spread Virus Case

Solano County Declares Emergency Following Possible Community Spread Virus Case 01:38

 Solano County has declared a local emergency Thursday after the a resident contracted the coronavirus from unknown origins.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alameda County Declares Public Health Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Rise [Video]Alameda County Declares Public Health Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Five new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were confirmed across the Bay Area on Sunday. Alameda County declared a local public health emergency and health officials said that the rise in cases is not..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:25Published

2 New Coronavirus Cases In Solano, Alameda Counties [Video]2 New Coronavirus Cases In Solano, Alameda Counties

Alameda County has declared a local public health emergency after two NorthBay VacaValley Hospital healthcare workers from Alameda and Solano counties were confirmed presumptive positive for the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:51Published

