Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect

Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect

FOXNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Residents in east Houston were being asked to conserve water Thursday after a massive water main break in the area of East Loop 610 around noontime flooded roadways and continued releasing water into the evening.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston

Water Main Break Floods Highway In Houston 01:23

 Authorities said a water main break caused a section of 610 East Loop in Houston to flood, leaving drivers stranded.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Repairs Underway After Water Main Break In Catonsville [Video]Repairs Underway After Water Main Break In Catonsville

Crews are working to repair a water main break in Catonsville that sent water rushing down the street.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:14Published

Burst water main leaves drivers stranded [Video]Burst water main leaves drivers stranded

Flooding in Houston led to cars being submerged and people having to take refuge on their roofs.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive Water Main Break Floods Streets, Drowns Cars in Houston, Texas – Photos


RIA Nov.

Massive water main break floods parts of Houston

A massive water main break flooded parts of Houston and caused major highways to be shutdown. City officials are advising residents to boil their water. Janet...
CBS News


Tweets about this

if_u_know_

know what i mean Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect, if you know what i mean 21 seconds ago

mebubless

Irene Pedro Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/ujCVc3g2Zq 6 minutes ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/ukpuGq3qfz https://t.co/bQWGILhrED 11 minutes ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/EJK1D4X0mK #news… https://t.co/TcjS1AJVou 11 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/4J632a8VeC 13 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/xhikKfPBKc 15 minutes ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews Houston is used to flash flooding during thunderstorms, but not on a sunny day without a cloud in the sky. https://t.co/4Ek17fDBgt 17 minutes ago

buzten10

Trending Massive Houston water main break floods roadways; water advisories in effect https://t.co/A5BdRtvX2T 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.