Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Molson Coors Beverage Company > Here's what we know about the five co-workers killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting

Here's what we know about the five co-workers killed in Milwaukee Molson Coors shooting

USATODAY.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The five co-workers killed in Molson Coors shooting were power house operators, machinists and electricians, Milwaukee police said.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: This is what we know so far about the five men killed in the Molson Coors shooting

This is what we know so far about the five men killed in the Molson Coors shooting 02:56

 Five men went to work at Molson Coors Tuesday and never made it home. Their friends and family are now dealing with their devastating loss.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Community prayer vigil held for victims in Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]Community prayer vigil held for victims in Molson Coors mass shooting

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield to mourn the victims of the shooting at Molson Coors.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:59Published

All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting [Video]All 5 victims identified in Molson Coors shooting

All five victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at Milwaukee's Molson Coors campus were identified in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gunman kills five co-workers and himself in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five co-workers before he was found dead from an...
Reuters

Milwaukee police identify the five victims of Molson Coors shooting

Milwaukee police today identified the five victims of the Molson Coors shooting as well as the gunman, who took his own life.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

koolmoneycapone

CoDeezigns Here’s what we know and what we need to know about #COVID2019 #CoronaVirusUpdates #Today @BlackNoChaser https://t.co/y93uo6bMSo 18 seconds ago

YaleGH

Global Health @ Yale RT @sbc111: What You Need to Know About #COVID19 With Dr. Saad Omer of the Yale Institute for Global Health @YaleGH via Conversations on… 30 seconds ago

antz29

John Le Drew RT @allenholub: A PO who's just a backlog jockey is of no use to anybody. The team should know enough about the business and the domain to… 1 minute ago

LlnuxBot

LinuxBot RT @0xConda: Ever wanted to know how to use and write a #preseed file for #ubuntu? Well here's my first blog post, and that's what it's abo… 2 minutes ago

0xConda

Conda Ever wanted to know how to use and write a #preseed file for #ubuntu? Well here's my first blog post, and that's wh… https://t.co/ksUfV7paex 2 minutes ago

MKKhatri00

Mohit Khatri Do you know What feels about Dominating money? Here it is ° Prioritize spending ° Own less ° lifestyle, that's… https://t.co/9pyTl7OLe3 3 minutes ago

babykingtobey

babey ratpiss @pastaslut ooohh haha yeah aha i think i know what ur talkin about here aha haha wink wink 3 minutes ago

timmysfilm

hailey The way I was telling a girl at school about being excited about my corey VHS tape, and she didn’t know what a VHS… https://t.co/FU4lEWqfkA 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.