Democratic candidates make final pitches in South Carolina as Biden leads polls

CBS News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential contenders are making their final pitches to voters in South Carolina ahead of Saturday's primary. This comes as a new Monmouth poll shows Joe Biden is maintaining his lead among likely Democratic voters in the state. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN with the latest from South Carolina.
News video: Democratic Presidential Candidates Have Spent $11.6 Million On Broadcast Ads In Illinois

Democratic Presidential Candidates Have Spent $11.6 Million On Broadcast Ads In Illinois 02:24

 While the Democratic candidates for president make the rounds in South Carolina ahead of this weekend’s primary, some of them already have started reaching out to Illinois voters three weeks before they head to the polls. CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports.

