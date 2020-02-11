Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Pete Buttigieg > Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday

Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday

USATODAY.com Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg thanked South Carolina voters Saturday night, despite polling far behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, and he looked ahead to Super Tuesday, saying, "I am determined to earn every vote on the road ahead." (Feb. 29)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate [Video]CBS News Poll: Voters 'Nervous' About Candidates After Fiery S. Carolina Debate

Senator Bernie Sanders was a target going into Tuesday's Democratic Debate in South Carolina. In a new poll, 47% of Democratic voters said the debate made them feel nervous about the group of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:10Published

Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire [Video]Donuts, beers and rock & roll: Democrats make final push in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg look to seize on their momentum as New Hampshire Democrats go to the polls on Tuesday in a heavily contested primary that could further unsettle the party’s..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg Rallies Va. Voters Ahead Of Super TuesdayWatch VideoAfter an apparent third place finish in Nevada’s caucuses, Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg brought his message of generational change to a...
Newsy


Tweets about this

disneygoddes

Donna RT @jilevin: Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday https://t.co/ldKDR7e7Wf 16 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday." (via @USATODAY) https://t.co/vv7cBdHqiF 37 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday https://t.co/ldKDR7e7Wf 55 minutes ago

007saanjaypatil

The NewsWare Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday https://t.co/AQ8GaGKD4g 1 hour ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday https://t.co/kUwsT8j5RA 2 hours ago

crewislife

ъรεս Buttigieg thanks SC voters, looks to Super Tuesday https://t.co/sthmCk3sq8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.