Judge rules Cuccinelli's appointment unlawful, voiding some orders

It's unclear how the order will affect Ken Cuccinelli's current role at the Department of Homeland Security.



Recent related news from verified sources U.S. judge rules naming official to temporarily head immigration agency unlawful U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington ruled Ken Cuccinelli's appointment violated a 1998 law governing how vacancies in senior government positions may...

Hindu 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this