Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden > Pete Buttigieg Will Endorse Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

Pete Buttigieg Will Endorse Joe Biden for Democratic Nomination

NYTimes.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The news comes one day after Mr. Buttigieg dropped out of the race, and as Senator Amy Klobuchar planned to leave the race and endorse Mr. Biden.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Buttigieg mulls endorsing Joe Biden

Buttigieg mulls endorsing Joe Biden 00:31

 The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast [Video]3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:43Published

Buttigieg, Klobuchar Jump On The Biden Train [Video]Buttigieg, Klobuchar Jump On The Biden Train

Former candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden on Monday night for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination ahead of Super Tuesday. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Two U.S. deaths linked to coronavirus

Two coronavirus patients die in Washington state, and New York City reports its first case. Also, the race for the Democratic nomination shifts with Pete...
CBS News

Pete Buttigieg to Endorse Joe Biden for President

Former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg suspended his campaign to become the democratic nominee for president just yesterday, and today we’re discovering...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.