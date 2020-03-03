Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke all endorsed Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns breaks down the latest developments from the campaign trail.
Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.
Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have thrown their backing behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race. Klobuchar withdrew from the race a day out from..
