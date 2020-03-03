Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke all endorsed Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns breaks down the latest developments from the campaign trail.


