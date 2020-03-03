Global  

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

CBS News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke all endorsed Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns breaks down the latest developments from the campaign trail.
 Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.

Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have thrown their backing behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race. Klobuchar withdrew from the race a day out from..

DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comIndependentCBS NewsReutersUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comMediaite

The Democratic primary election is expected to see a big shake-up as voters head to the polls on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden got a big boost...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimesJapan Today

