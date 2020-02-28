Two people killed, around 40 buildings destroyed by tornado in Nashville

Global  

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, killing at least two people and destroying around 40 buildings, police and firefighters said.
 Two people have been killed in East Nashville after a tornado hit downtown overnight.

A tornado struck Nashville, Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning, killing at least two people and destroying around 40 buildings, police and...
