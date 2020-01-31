Azzubhai How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing by BY MAGGIE ASTOR https://t.co/aofm4PKhdU https://t.co/7QmwVSwvCh 13 minutes ago theLword "How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing" by Maggie Astor via NYT https://t.co/BRsPMA63by #disabilityinthenews 20 minutes ago FXNews24.co.uk How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing https://t.co/SFuNQ2nDIx https://t.co/sgAeqtzczF 23 minutes ago JCFisher "How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing" by Maggie Astor via NYT https://t.co/qZtGZT1AeW https://t.co/nr37EWuOCA 33 minutes ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing: The Times asked the Democratic presidential candidates for… 36 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing: The Times asked the Democratic presidential can… https://t.co/0jXAZXofgp 37 minutes ago The Coors Light Virus How Bloomberg, #Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing https://t.co/2zKpOsv8jn 39 minutes ago Petros Project "How Bloomberg, Sanders and Warren Responded to a Survey on Housing" by Maggie Astor via NYT https://t.co/nXncNDXLyM 45 minutes ago