Dylan Farrow Calls Woody Allen Memoir ‘Deeply Upsetting’

Dylan Farrow, who has long accused father Woody Allen of molesting her as a child, reacted Monday to the news of his forthcoming memoir, calling it “deeply unsettling.” (Allen has repeatedly denied the accusation.)







“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply unsettling to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” she wrote in an iPhone note posted in a tweet. The note refers to her brother Ronan Farrow’s work reporting on accusations against Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. His book about the process of and fallout from that reporting, “Catch & Kill,” was published by Little, Brown and Company, a division of Hachette.



*Also Read:* Ronan Farrow Praises Fox News' Handling of Sexual Misconduct Accusations: 'Great Job' (Video)



She went on, “For the record, I was never contacted by any fact checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir,’ demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility. On the other hand, my story has undergone endless scrutiny and has never been published without extensive fact checking. This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”



A representative for Grand Central Publishing, the Hachette division publishing Allen’s “Apropos of Nothing” on April 7, did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.



“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing announced on Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”



