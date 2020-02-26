Global  

Sanders expresses confidence despite Biden surge

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders told supporters with "absolute confidence" Tuesday night that he is going to "win the Democratic nomination." Sanders spoke to supporters in Vermont after rival Joe Biden racked up a number of Super Tuesday victories. (March 3)
 
News video: Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas

Bernie Sanders Pulls Ahead Of Joe Biden In Texas 00:32

 With 4% of the vote in Senator Bernie Sanders has pulled ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Texas' 2020 Presidential Primary.

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts [Video]Super Tuesday: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders given campaign boosts

Joe Biden's campaign to become the Democrats' presidential candidate has been boosted by primary wins in many states - but Super Tuesday's biggest prize went to rival Bernie Sanders. The former vice..

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg [Video]Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California..

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't win

Democratic primary: Sanders says Biden's 'conventional' approach won't winSenator Bernie Sanders is going after Joe Biden, warning that a "conventional campaign" like the former Vice-President's won't defeat US President Donald...
News24.com | Sanders voices 'absolute confidence' will win Democratic nomination

Bernie Sanders has voiced full confidence in his chances of winning the Democratic nomination to challenge Donald Trump, despite the early lead of his main rival...
