Trump Trolls Bloomberg and Warren Over Disappointing Super Tuesday Showing

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump took great joy in reveling in the disappointing Super Tuesday performances of two his favorite political targets: Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren.



“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg,” Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!”



Trump then shifted his attention to Elizabeth Warren, writing, “Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”



*Also Read:* Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)



Warren’s most disappointing performance of the evening was finishing in third place in her home state of Massachusetts behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. As of this posting, Bloomberg had claimed 25 delegates on the night, Warren 11.



Joe Biden was the night’s big winner and performed better than expected, capitalizing on the momentum from his South Carolina win and the endorsements he picked up from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar after the dropped out of the race.



There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days — or weeks — after Super Tuesday.







The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020











Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)



Here's How Much the Democratic Candidates Have Spent on TV Ads in Super Tuesday States Donald Trump took great joy in reveling in the disappointing Super Tuesday performances of two his favorite political targets: Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren.“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg,” Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night. “His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!”Trump then shifted his attention to Elizabeth Warren, writing, “Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!”*Also Read:* Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Warren’s most disappointing performance of the evening was finishing in third place in her home state of Massachusetts behind Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. As of this posting, Bloomberg had claimed 25 delegates on the night, Warren 11.Joe Biden was the night’s big winner and performed better than expected, capitalizing on the momentum from his South Carolina win and the endorsements he picked up from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar after the dropped out of the race.There are a total of 1,357 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, with California — which is hosting its primary on Super Tuesday for the first time since 2008 — representing 415 of them. Given that Californians have until March 3 to postmark their mail-in ballots, as well as the sheer size of the state, the final results for California’s primary will likely not come until several days — or weeks — after Super Tuesday.The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a ride. $700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation. Way to go Mike!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Biden's Super Tuesday Speech Interrupted by Anti-Dairy Protesters (Video)Here's How Much the Democratic Candidates Have Spent on TV Ads in Super Tuesday States 👓 View full article

