Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir

Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir

The Wrap Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen MemoirDozens of employees at Hachette Book Group staged a walkout on Friday to protest Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing’s recent acquisition of Woody Allen’s autobiography “Apropos of Nothing.”

The exact number of staffers who joined in the demonstration in New York City was not known, though one observer pegged the number as being over 75.



75 plus employees of Hachette are standing in solidarity with @ronanfarrow, @realdylanfarrow and survivors of sexual assault and walked out of the Hachette offices today in protest of Woody Allen’s memoir. #HachetteWalkout #LittleBrownWalkout pic.twitter.com/wTNi3c7gy8

— Kendra Barkoff Lamy (@kabarkoff) March 5, 2020





As a Hachette employee, I walked out today in solidarity with the #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentralWalkout, @RealDylanFarrow, @RonanFarrow, and all survivors of sexual assault.

— Angeline Rodriguez (@gelrdrgz) March 5, 2020



Grand Central Publishing announced on Monday that it had acquired the world rights for Allen’s book and would be publishing it in the U.S. on April 7. But Allen’s book had previously struggled to find a publisher; last year, the New York Times reported that executives at four of the major publishing houses turned down the book in light of allegations that Allen had molested his daughter Dylan Farrow several years ago. (Allen has repeatedly denied the accusation.)

*Also Read:* Woody Allen Autobiography, 'Apropos of Nothing,' to Be Published in April

Grand Central Publishing’s acquisition of the autobiography drew strong criticism from both Dylan and Ronan Farrow. (Ronan Farrow’s own book, “Catch and Kill,” was published by a different Hachette imprint.)

“My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen,” Farrow tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s wildly unprofessional in multiple obvious directions for Hachette to behave this way. But it also shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection or breach of trust here.”

“I’ve encouraged Hachette, out of respect for its readers, authors and reputation, to conduct a thorough fact check of Woody Allen’s account, in particular any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth,” he continued. “I’ve also told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.”

*Also Read:* Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With 'Catch and Kill' Publisher for Acquiring Woody Allen Memoir

A representative for Grand Central Publishing did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ronan Farrow Cuts Ties With 'Catch and Kill' Publisher for Acquiring Woody Allen Memoir

Dylan Farrow Calls Woody Allen Memoir 'Deeply Upsetting'

Woody Allen Autobiography, 'Apropos of Nothing,' to Be Published in April
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release

Woody Allen's long-delayed memoir set for release 00:44

 Woody Allen's memoir will finally be published in the U.S. next month, after multiple publishers reportedly rejected it last year.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News [Video]Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Ronan Farrow Ends Relationship With Hachette Over Woody Allen Memoir | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 01:56Published

Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir [Video]Ronan Farrow cutting ties with publisher over Woody Allen's memoir

Ronan Farrow has condemned executives at his publisher Hachette after they announced plans to release his father Woody Allen's memoir.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Imagine This Were Your Sister,’ Ronan Farrow Tells Woody Allen’s Publisher

The author of “Catch and Kill,” which was published by a division of Hachette Book Group, said he wouldn’t work with the company again after it announced...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •HinduTIME

Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April

NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by Woody Allen, rumored for years and once thought unpublishable in the #MeToo era, is coming out next month. Grand Central...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Just JaredHinduBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/UbQFlNZrUZ Dozens of employees at Hachette Book Group staged a walkout on Friday to protest Hachette… https://t.co/mngwkCW9Si 8 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir… https://t.co/JUhj10agG0 36 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/wsEjmQCSbV https://t.co/blZYmvfZCC 41 minutes ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Dozens of Hachette Book Group Employees Stage Walkout to Protest Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/kvKIwULJ4r 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.