Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods executed despite pleas to save his life

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Alabama prison inmate Nathaniel Woods was executed on Thursday despite pleas to save his life. Woods was present when three police officers were killed in Birmingham in 2004. The man who pulled the trigger, Kerry Spencer, is still awaiting execution on death row. Relatives of the three slain officers watched Woods die. Woods did not offer any last words.
