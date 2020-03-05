Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

PlayNews Cruise ship off California amid coronavirus outbreak to dock in Oakland on Monday, operator says https://t.co/NZLBA2DftL 15 seconds ago Cindy Saalfeld Cruise ship hit by coronavirus is headed to Oakland as outbreak spreads to 32 states and DC https://t.co/yh2sGFMlUv 1 minute ago Barbi Cruise ship hit by coronavirus is headed to Oakland as outbreak spreads to 32 states and DC https://t.co/IQh8kTEvdO 4 minutes ago lulubird RT @axios: NEW: The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying 21 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock… 4 minutes ago Raymond Gibbs 19 dead in US as outbreak clusters grow on cruise ship, nursing home and near NY https://t.co/FAloJ9uac1 more kit… https://t.co/4TRwmxL3KU 6 minutes ago Tamara L Ernst RT @sfchronicle: #Coronavirus outbreak: Grand Princess docking in Oakland pushed back to Monday because CDC needs more time to modify proce… 6 minutes ago 💧madtruthbomber🆘 RT @apipkin11: Cruise ship idled by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California, on Monday | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/2f… 6 minutes ago Alicia Mills 19 dead in US as outbreak clusters grow on cruise ship, nursing home and near NY https://t.co/RDBe8E4g6D 6 minutes ago