Cruise ship hit by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California

Reuters Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco last week due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the nearby port of Oakland, the cruise line said on Saturday, presumably to be placed under quarantine.
News video: Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results

Coronavirus Update: 3,500 People Quarantined On Cruise Ship Awaiting Test Results 02:27

 Nearly 3,500 people trapped on board a cruise ship are certainly hoping for the best as they await coronavirus test results; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland [Video]Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock At Port Of Oakland

Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship told KPIX the captain announced the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu talked with one of the thousands of passengers via Facetime.

Coronavirus cruise concerns [Video]Coronavirus cruise concerns

Coronavirus cruise concerns

Cruise ship idled by coronavirus outbreak bound for Oakland, California, on Monday

The cruise ship Grand Princess, held at sea and barred from returning to San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak aboard the vessel, has been directed to the...
Reuters India Also reported by •NPRNaturalNews.comReutersCBC.ca

235 Canadians among 3,500 passengers on cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus fears

A cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of California by public health officials over fears of a possible COVID-19 outbreak includes 235 Canadian...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NPRNaturalNews.comReutersBangkok Post

