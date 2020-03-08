𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕣𝕖𝕟 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕖 ℙ𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖𝕟𝕥 RT @GregJKrieg: New: Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders. He says Biden didn’t reach out to him, then gives 13 reasons why he chose Sand… 12 seconds ago

Sophia vukasevic RT @jsolomonReports: Jesse Jackson snubs Biden, endorses Bernie Sanders as Michigan, Mississippi primaries approach. https://t.co/fx3m3hZMXi 28 seconds ago

Joseph Wade RT @shaunking: Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/qHjjnvAubh 28 seconds ago

Alejandra Barrientos RT @chicagotribune: The Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, saying Sanders represents the most progressive path… 29 seconds ago

paisley owen RT @donholley0: BREAKING: Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders Citing Age and Experience Over Untested Youth https://t.co/2HP90Sh3ZP 35 seconds ago

MyJourneywithBernie RT @sluggahjells: It's an incredible Full Circle moment. 1988: Bernie Sanders Endorses Jesse Jackson For President 2020: Jesse Jackson E… 52 seconds ago

dbattle RT @ABC: JUST IN: Civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan: "I stand… 57 seconds ago