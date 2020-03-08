Global  

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Sunday, 8 March 2020
The endorsement by the longtime civil rights activist and former presidential candidate came as Mr. Sanders hopes to rally black voters in Michigan’s crucial primary election.
News video: Campaign 2020: Kamala Harris Endorses Biden, Jesse Jackson Endorses Sanders

 CBS2's Leslie Marin discusses the latest in the 2020 election following some big endorsements of both Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements [Video]Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Receive More Endorsements

Sen. Kamala Harris and the Rev. Jesse Jackson are the latest endorsements for the two candidates.

Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest [Video]Biden Invests Money In Campaigning In The Midwest

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders prepared for the upcoming elections in the Midwest. While Sanders began leading the party’s race, Biden surpassed his delegate count on..

Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president, Kamala Harris backs Joe Biden

Sanders supported Jackson's 1988 presidential bid and is trying to expand his appeal in the primary fight against Biden
Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden as Rev. Jesse Jackson Officially Backs Bernie Sanders


