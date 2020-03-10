Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coachella, California > Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October

Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
With the spread of the coronavirus threatening the California event scheduled for next month, organizers said they moved the dates at the direction of the local health authorities.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers ‘In Talks’ To Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases 00:51

 Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice are reportedly considering postponing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases of coronavirus Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News [Video]Coachella Moved to October, Billie Eilish's Tour Opener & More | Billboard News

Coachella is postponed to October, Ultra Music Festival is not going to refund ticket buyers and Billie Eilish's tour open is epic. Here are the top stories in music for Tuesday, March 10th.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 03:12Published

Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Coachella, Stagecoach Organizers Postpone Festivals Until October Following New Coronavirus Cases

Organizers with promoter Goldenvoice announced Tuesday they will postpone the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival until October after Riverside County health officials confirmed three more cases..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus Fears

Coachella Music Festival Rescheduled For October Over Coronavirus FearsThe popular Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has reportedly been delayed until October amid growing coronavirus fears. 
Mediaite

Coachella music festival postponed until October over coronavirus

The Coachella music festival in the Southern California desert has been postponed for six months until October because of concerns over the coronavirus,...
Reuters


Tweets about this

DonellStiers

Donell Stiers RT @dreamwithfaith: #Coachella Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/KJdTMkVVte 49 minutes ago

LaneLipton

Lane Lipton #Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October #coronavirus https://t.co/YBxzqtYLKK 54 minutes ago

Luisruesga

Luis Ruesga Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/35TIVCvnti 58 minutes ago

eaglenewskenya

Eagle News Kenya Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/8FlZvbw5zs 1 hour ago

kinolina

eric Another major American music festival has been felled by coronavirus concerns. Coachella, which is held over two co… https://t.co/LPEtcSgdOW 1 hour ago

vannacee

🔥Halo on Fire🔥 RT @MrsDriscoll: Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/YsGWBCqasc 1 hour ago

EndeavourForev2

mystery queen🌈🌊🆘 RT @ReverseKarma11: Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/soY2AXODeY 1 hour ago

THE2MNETWORK

SID Coachella, Major American Music Festival, Is Postponed Until October https://t.co/jiocqrwTpL https://t.co/oZKTjzCeW5 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.