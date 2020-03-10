Trump coronavirus tax cut proposal gets pushback from lawmakers

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The White House and Congress are speeding to work on measures to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak . President Trump wants to suspend the payroll tax while House Speaker Pelosi said she is working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to find a common solution, as Congress heads toward a scheduled recess just days away. Paula Reid breaks down the president’s proposal and the pushback it’s receiving from some lawmakers. 👓 View full article

