Trump coronavirus tax cut proposal gets pushback from lawmakers

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The White House and Congress are speeding to work on measures to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. President Trump wants to suspend the payroll tax while House Speaker Pelosi said she is working with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to find a common solution, as Congress heads toward a scheduled recess just days away. Paula Reid breaks down the president’s proposal and the pushback it’s receiving from some lawmakers.
Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads

Trump proposes tax cut as coronavirus spreads

