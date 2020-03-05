Global  

Walmart Establishes Emergency Leave Policy After Associate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

cbs4.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, has created an emergency leave policy amid the coronavirus outbreak after one of its associates tested positive for the virus.
Walmart Establishes Emergency Leave Policy After Associate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Walmart Establishes Emergency Leave Policy After Associate Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, announced an emergency leave policy on Tuesday after one of its associates tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

