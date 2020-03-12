Global  

AP Debrief: Trump speech on virus added anxiety

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020
AP Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace says President Donald Trump's Oval Office address on the coronavirus late Wednesday was meant to convey seriousness, but factual mistakes created confusion and left him open to criticism. (March 12)
 
News video: Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat 01:23

 Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of stimulus measures to blunt the economic side effects of the virus. Story: https://wfts.tv/38IGwHI

