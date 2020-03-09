Global  

US Capitol closing to public amid virus outbreak

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. The closure begins at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday but some tourists had a chance to visit just before. (March 12)
 
News video: Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: The outbreak in India and should we be worried?| Oneindia News 09:38

 As the number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 43, we trace all the Indians and foreigners in India who are affected by the disease and how they contracted it. Next we discuss some precautions that need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus especially keeping in mind the festival of Holi...

