Coronavirus fears push Robert Durst murder trial back at least 3 weeks

Monday, 16 March 2020
A Los Angeles judge on Sunday postponed the murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst for three weeks over fears of the transmission of the new coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

The Jinx in Court: Your Essential Guide to the Robert Durst Murder Trial

Twenty years after Susan Berman was shot to death in her Benedict Canyon bungalow, someone is on trial for her murder. And not just anyone. Robert Durst, the...
E! Online

Robert Durst’s Murder Trial Begins After Decades of Suspicion

Mr. Durst, the one-time heir to a Manhattan real estate empire who is suspected of several deaths, is on trial for the execution-style killing of a close friend.
NYTimes.com

