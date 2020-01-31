Global  

Starbucks temporarily moves to 'to go' model amid virus outbreak

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Starbucks Corp has moved to a "to go" model in all its company-owned stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks to facilitate social distancing among customers amid the spread of coronavirus, the coffee chain said on Sunday.
