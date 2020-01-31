Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Adam Schiff > U.S. charges Connecticut man with threatening to murder Congressman Adam Schiff

U.S. charges Connecticut man with threatening to murder Congressman Adam Schiff

Reuters Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
U.S. prosecutors on Monday said a Connecticut man has been criminally charged with threatening to murder Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led the prosecution of Republican President Donald Trump in his recent impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Charged For Allegedly Threatening Adam Schiff

Man Charged For Allegedly Threatening Adam Schiff 00:33

 A man in Connecticut has reportedly been charged for allegedly threatening to kill US Representative Adam Schiff.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff [Video]

Rochester-area man charged for threatening to kill Senator Schumer, Congressman Adam Schiff

A Rochester-area man has been arrested and charged with threatening New York State Senator Charles Schumer and California Congressman Adam Schiff, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published
Man charged in wife's murder dies in hospital [Video]

Man charged in wife's murder dies in hospital

Fotis Dulos died Thursday after an apparent suicide attempt earlier in the week, according to his lawyer. The Connecticut man had been charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife. Jennifer..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Connecticut man charged with threatening to kill Adam Schiff

"I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in," the man allegedly wrote.
CBS News


Tweets about this

17thOps

17th Meme Pathfinder Ops 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 RT @QAnonNotables: John Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut who is leading the Justice Department’s review of the Russia investigator… 10 minutes ago

FullMagazineUS

FullMagazine❌ John Durham Charges Man with Threatening to Assault and Murder Adam Schiff -https://t.co/wMgAQqnI7i - The Gateway… https://t.co/OjsjfyYQT7 23 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald U.S. prosecutors on Monday said a Connecticut man has been criminally charged with threatening to murder Representa… https://t.co/LTcWcX2GQp 2 hours ago

eclexia

eclexia U.S. charges Connecticut man with threatening to murder Congressman Adam Schiff https://t.co/w701RPbUkc 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.