California approves $1 billion in coronavirus funds, National Guard on alert

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday authorized the use of about $1 billion in emergency funds and put the National Guard on alert to help as the nation's most populous state grappled with the coronavirus outbreak.
 Gov. Larry Hogan has called on the Maryland National Guard for support during the coronavirus pandemic.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has called in the National Guard to help the state handle the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will be mobilizing the National Guard to seek out makeshift hospital space.

Italians braced for a second day of national lockdown Wednesday after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as New York deployed the National Guard to...
California's governor on Tuesday authorized the use of about $1 billion in emergency funds to help the state's people deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
