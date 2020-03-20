Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Gavin Newsom > Governor orders Californians to stay at home

Governor orders Californians to stay at home

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom put the nation's most populous state on a stay-at-home order. He said late Thursday that the statewide restriction on any non-essential movement outside the home is needed to control the spread of the coronavirus. (March 20)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 00:33

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Recent related videos from verified sources

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ [Video]

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’

California Enacts Statewide Order for Residents to ‘Stay at Home’ On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all 40 million of the state’s residents were to “stay at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home [Video]

NY Governor Orders 75 Percent of Non-Essential Workers to Stay Home

The order is a 25 percent increase from the day before. It follows an overnight surge in cases.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: California governor issues stay-at-home order

In a day of dizzying developments, governors across the US sounded a perilous alarm about the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. The governor of California...
IndiaTimes

California's Statewide 'Stay At Home' Order: What it Means

Friday: The governor took an extraordinary step to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.