Americans Aboard Costa Luminosa Land in Atlanta

Nearly 400 Americans and Canadians were evacuated from the Costa Luminosa, an Italian cruise liner, after several passengers tested positive for the coronavirus

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ryan Cerbus RT @Zhope10: Imagine getting told to sail on aboard your coronavirus-riddled cruise to coronavirus-riddled Italy. But not before watching h… 13 hours ago Zach Hope Imagine getting told to sail on aboard your coronavirus-riddled cruise to coronavirus-riddled Italy. But not before… https://t.co/OGhDqNf7hj 20 hours ago Brittany Zucker RT @FrancesRobles: Devastating report in the Miami Herald saying that "dozens" aboard the Costa Luminosa are ill. @CostaCruises refuses to… 20 hours ago