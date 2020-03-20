Global  

Americans Aboard Costa Luminosa Land in Atlanta

NYTimes.com Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Nearly 400 Americans and Canadians were evacuated from the Costa Luminosa, an Italian cruise liner, after several passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.
