New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday mandating that all non-essential retail businesses close their stores and almost all state residents stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

