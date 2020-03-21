Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home

New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home

Reuters Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Saturday mandating that all non-essential retail businesses close their stores and almost all state residents stay home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed

New York governor orders all non-essential businesses closed 02:42

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that all non-essential businesses must close and all non-essential members of the workforce must stay home by an executive order expected later in the day.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe New Jersey governor orders non-essential businesses to close, says almost everyone must stay home https://t.co/yeQfFSZtsW 9 minutes ago

filterednews

Filtered News New Jersey Governor Orders Non-Essential Businesses to Close, Says Almost Everyone Must Stay Home | U.S. News® | US… https://t.co/l4XunbN91O 20 minutes ago

kd6cae

Monty Icenogle RT @kr3at: New Jersey bans all gatherings, including Weddings and Funerals, as NJ Governor Phil Murphy issues two executive orders requirin… 25 minutes ago

mpezzullo

mpezzullo “Stay Home” – New Jersey Governor Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Close Indefinitely https://t.co/F5P9qOiaV0 @943thepoint 27 minutes ago

njflatl

Nick “Stay Home” – New Jersey Governor Orders All Non-Essential Businesses To Close Indefinitely https://t.co/h2BJ93HOj7 @1057thehawk 55 minutes ago

christina_7mrs

christina7 RT @Chris_1791: Governor Murphy orders non-essential New Jersey businesses to close, residents to stay home https://t.co/5QZm9q0jxU via @6a… 1 hour ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Governor Murphy orders non-essential New Jersey businesses to close, residents to stay home https://t.co/5QZm9q0jxU… https://t.co/BtaCbD6GNa 1 hour ago

AaronandML

Aaron Rubin - ShipHero New Jersey state order permits warehouse work to continue but orders those business to make best efforts to reduce… https://t.co/KF5aPn7mdF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.