Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus, the vice president's press secretary said Saturday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pat Sanchez RT @realTuckFrumper: U.S. Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative As Death Toll Climbs To 340 https://t.co… 34 seconds ago Reformed Trader RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - Numbers of cases tops 300,000 globally - Italy shuts down almost all industrial output - U.S. inches cl… 2 minutes ago randyfraz RT @jilevin: U.S. Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative As Death Toll Climbs To 340 https://t.co/RoLEOWR… 10 minutes ago Jeffrey Levin U.S. Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative As Death Toll Climbs To 340 https://t.co/RoLEOWRD54 12 minutes ago #TuckFrump U.S. Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative As Death Toll Climbs To 340 https://t.co/nEix9Witnv 15 minutes ago のりたま（げ）（ル） RT @NEWSWORLD555: Trump calls on people to 'stay at home and save lives' - follow live - The Guardian Trump calls on people to 'stay at ho… 51 minutes ago Lindsay Fouts RT @NPR: Vice President Pence and his wife have both tested negative for the coronavirus, his office announced. https://t.co/LZmV82Z7B6 1 hour ago Sentinel RT @minefornothing: Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/3844gDFkL6 1 hour ago