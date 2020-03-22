Global  

Coronavirus Update: Vice President Mike Pence, Wife Test Negative For COVID-19

CBS 2 Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife tested negative for coronavirus, the vice president's press secretary said Saturday.
 A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence and his wife says they have both tested negative for the coronavirus.

