Barefoot Denny Hamlin wins virtual Homestead as NASCAR races again

The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired with the push of a button — a few virtual signs that NASCAR backed quite an unreal race.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Casmira M. Harrison RT @dbnewsjournal: The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were repaired… 4 minutes ago Daytona Beach News-Journal The stands were packed, Jimmie Johnson caused several wrecks, Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and damaged cars were rep… https://t.co/yCylYOwoQB 20 minutes ago Richard W Harmer 'Barefoot' Denny Hamlin beats Dale Earnhardt Jr. in virtual NASCAR race at Homestead https://t.co/lfN2IrH0Yp via @USATODAY 1 hour ago Mark Ratliff RT @BulletinSport: Today's NASCAR race featured a barefoot Denny Hamlin win, a last lap pass, a crew chiefing Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman's do… 1 hour ago Mark Sugimoto RT @drocktrot: 'Barefoot' Denny Hamlin beats Dale Earnhardt Jr. in virtual NASCAR race at Homestead https://t.co/LX584ph5JS via @USATODAY 3 hours ago d-rock trot 'Barefoot' Denny Hamlin beats Dale Earnhardt Jr. in virtual NASCAR race at Homestead https://t.co/LX584ph5JS via @USATODAY 3 hours ago Tribune-ReviewSports #NASCAR eased off the brake in the real sports world brought to a sudden halt by the coronavirus and introduced the… https://t.co/WwgQpWkv9u 4 hours ago Mike Foss In perhaps a sign of things to come while leagues are on hiatus, NASCAR held a virtual race involving real drivers. https://t.co/NuzYL2Hys0 5 hours ago