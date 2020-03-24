Chandler police: Man arrested after shooting at officers for about an hour Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Zachary Victor Rhodes, 26, was accused of firing an estimated 100 rounds from an AR-15 rifle and handgun at several Chandler police officers, police officials said.

