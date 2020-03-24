Global  

Chandler police: Man arrested after shooting at officers for about an hour

azcentral.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Zachary Victor Rhodes, 26, was accused of firing an estimated 100 rounds from an AR-15 rifle and handgun at several Chandler police officers, police officials said.
 
