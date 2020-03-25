Coronavirus Updates: Senate Reaches Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus, Largest U.S. Bailout In History

Global  

Gothamist Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Senate Reaches Deal On $2 Trillion Stimulus, Largest U.S. Bailout In HistoryAs of Tuesday evening, New York City had 15,597 confirmed cases. At least 192 people have died. [ more › ]
News video: $2 trillion stimulus deal reached overnight

$2 trillion stimulus deal reached overnight 02:02

 White House and Senate leaders struck a major deal early Wednesday morning over a $2 trillion package to provide a jolt to an economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, capping days of marathon negotiations that produced one of the most expensive and far-reaching measures in the history of...

