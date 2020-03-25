Elton John to Host Fox’s ‘iHeart Living Room Concert for America’ Benefit Special Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Just because the iHeart Radio Music Awards aren’t happening doesn’t mean the music has to stop.



Instead, an hourlong, commercial-free virtual benefit concert is taking over its original broadcast time slot on March 29. “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America,” hosted by legend Elton John, will support the medical professionals and first responders who have become heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.



Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more acts will each play a set from the comfort of their own homes, filmed on their own personal cell phones and cameras in order for all to continue practicing self-isolation and social distancing in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.



*Also Read:* White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter Deadline



Viewers will be encouraged to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two charities that are helping victims and first-responders during the pandemic.



John Sykes and Tom Poleman executive produce for iHeartMedia, and Joel Gallen, who produced the multi-network telethons that immediately followed 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake, will executive produce for Tenth Planet Productions.



“Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America” airs Sunday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Virtual Concerts and Broadway Shows to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown



White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter Deadline



Floyd Cardoz, Winner of 'Top Chef Masters' Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications Just because the iHeart Radio Music Awards aren’t happening doesn’t mean the music has to stop.Instead, an hourlong, commercial-free virtual benefit concert is taking over its original broadcast time slot on March 29. “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America,” hosted by legend Elton John, will support the medical professionals and first responders who have become heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more acts will each play a set from the comfort of their own homes, filmed on their own personal cell phones and cameras in order for all to continue practicing self-isolation and social distancing in the interest of everyone’s health and safety.*Also Read:* White House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter DeadlineViewers will be encouraged to support Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two charities that are helping victims and first-responders during the pandemic.John Sykes and Tom Poleman executive produce for iHeartMedia, and Joel Gallen, who produced the multi-network telethons that immediately followed 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti earthquake, will executive produce for Tenth Planet Productions.“Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America” airs Sunday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Virtual Concerts and Broadway Shows to Watch During the Coronavirus ShutdownWhite House Press Secretary Suggests Coronavirus Task Force Not Informed Before Trump Announced Easter DeadlineFloyd Cardoz, Winner of 'Top Chef Masters' Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: KTVI - Published 'Living Room Concert': Musicians Perform to Raise Money for Health Care Workers 00:32 Sir Elton John will host an hour-long "living room concert" including musicians Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, and Billie Eilish. The show will raise money for health care workers and first responders. You Might Like

Tweets about this