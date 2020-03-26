Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus

New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A Holocaust survivor and New York rabbi who helped dozens of families escape the Nazis has died of COVID-19, according to a local lawmaker.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: New York State launches hotline to report Coronavirus hate crimes

New York State launches hotline to report Coronavirus hate crimes 01:32

 New York State launches hotline to report Coronavirus hate crimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Philometis

Craig A Wright God bless you, #rabbi & #Holocaust survivor, #RomiCohn. 91 years of your life cannot be replaced. https://t.co/kENR8Xd5N5 4 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus https://t.co/io5EoLEWof https://t.co/YcV6dLYGYb 22 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus - https://t.co/ThfplVFvJX https://t.co/KFvDRwQlLB 26 minutes ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus https://t.co/5DYUSnx0NU 29 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus | Fox News https://t.co/grM9s8lSWM 31 minutes ago

rifnote

Rifnote News Aggregates New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus - https://t.co/SFO5Dk7vfo 38 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus Source: Fox News https://t.co/XTqgrlrMeQ 40 minutes ago

APZNEWS

APZNEWS New York rabbi, Holocaust survivor, dies at 91 from coronavirus https://t.co/EbkVEzjel9 https://t.co/vaxxQGoPHk 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.