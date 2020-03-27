✡️Kevin CooperUSMC 🌊 RT @Becky_Crane: The Art of The Deal Trump this week scuttled a deal with General Motors to mass produce ventilators, and then blamed the c… 5 minutes ago

NewExpressNews New York Gov. Cuomo asking Trump to approve construction of more coronavirus emergency hospitals… https://t.co/AcYgWbfVZo 5 minutes ago

Alexandra Stover Miller NY hospital patients are sharing vents, but the White House is still skeptical about the need for equipment? No hos… https://t.co/au6rjEb9UI 6 minutes ago

Mellonpost New York Gov. Cuomo asking Trump to approve construction of more coronavirus emergency hospitals -… https://t.co/d7WCt37TuB 9 minutes ago

Andre, J Trudell New York Gov. Cuomo asking Trump to approve construction of more coronavirus emergency hospitals https://t.co/iaAzr0PSx6 #FoxNews 11 minutes ago

JC#Q!Morning RT @Jc_Morning7777: @realDonaldTrump President Trump..put politics aside and your big ego! New York Cuomo and all the American people aski… 13 minutes ago

JC#Q!Morning @realDonaldTrump President Trump..put politics aside and your big ego! New York Cuomo and all the American people… https://t.co/V6XPoNoxh1 19 minutes ago