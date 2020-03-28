Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: New York City Deaths Now At 450

Coronavirus Updates: New York City Deaths Now At 450

Gothamist Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New York City Deaths Now At 450The city released data on Friday night stating that 84 more people have died from COVID-19. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Says White House Is ‘Doing Everything Possible’ to Combat Coronavirus in New York City: Watch

Trump Says White House Is ‘Doing Everything Possible’ to Combat Coronavirus in New York City: Watch 14:49

 In a Wednesday White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Trump highlighted the administration's current efforts with emphasis on New York state.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bodegaprincess_

🤨 RT @Gothamist: The state will now extend emergency Medicaid coverage to undocumented immigrants who are being tested and treated for COVID-… 20 seconds ago

CherylFigueroa1

Cheryl Figueroa RT @Gothamist: For the first time, New York City has released the positive tests on coronavirus by neighborhood. Read updates here: https:/… 3 minutes ago

xosamiaxo

Samia RT @Gothamist: The most confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC are in Queens, with 8,529; Brooklyn has 7,091; the Bronx, 4,880; Manhattan, 4,62… 4 minutes ago

dhowE_

Dani Howe RT @Gothamist: The city released new statistics about COVID-19 cases on Friday evening, and the NYC count is now at 26,697. https://t.co/GV… 6 minutes ago

NYCEMSwatch

NYC EMS Watch NYC released new COVID-19 stats: The NYC count is now at 26,697 Total deaths at 450 as of Friday at 4 p.m. Hospit… https://t.co/0Z88qrgrvu 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.