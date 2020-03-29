Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads

Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
The federal judge in California called immigration detentions centers "hotbeds of contagion" in her order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

workingtrucker

Working Trucker RT @paeznyc: Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0FcFgaVmpl #politics #feedly 1 minute ago

paeznyc

Margie Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0FcFgaVmpl #politics #feedly 17 minutes ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads Source: CBS News https://t.co/Jujy47S4wG 19 minutes ago

chrisusanz

Christopher Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads Judge says U.S. must justify holding migra… https://t.co/Ypf9Q9lSVA 40 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ACatbX2VM5 https://t.co/ANyMKzUAkY 43 minutes ago

TimesFamous

TIMES FAMOUS Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/AI0VZteuVB https://t.co/QoZntgRbws 1 hour ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Judge says U.S. must justify holding migrant kids as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/YvOUlsKa6o 1 hour ago

collinsnoble

Noble Collins Chinedu @womenvoiceNG_ BIBLE SAYS: 1. Thou shall not judge. GOD alone is the one to judge and justify all flesh. Besides,… https://t.co/Btx0sqXNwL 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.