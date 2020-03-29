Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > An Emergency Field Hospital Is Going Up In Central Park As Coronavirus Cases Surge In NYC

An Emergency Field Hospital Is Going Up In Central Park As Coronavirus Cases Surge In NYC

Gothamist Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
An Emergency Field Hospital Is Going Up In Central Park As Coronavirus Cases Surge In NYCThe Central Park field hospital will consist of 68 beds specially equipped with respiratory care, powered by generators. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Video Shows Dire Situation At Elmhurst Hospital, A Hot Zone For COVID-19 Cases In NYC

Coronavirus Update: Video Shows Dire Situation At Elmhurst Hospital, A Hot Zone For COVID-19 Cases In NYC 02:24

 With New York City the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, one focus is a hospital that is a hot zone for COVID-19 cases; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.