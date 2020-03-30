Global  

NYC pier prepares for USNS Comfort's arrival in coronavirus fight

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The USNS Comfort, a Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms and a full medical staff, is scheduled to arrive in New York City on Monday, and crews on the West Side pier have been preparing over the weekend for its arrival.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump sends off naval hospital ship USNS Comfort

Trump sends off naval hospital ship USNS Comfort 01:14

 Donald Trump speaks in Virginia as part of a send-off for the Comfort, which is going to New York to help the city combat coronavirus. He calls the USNS Comfort “a 70,000-tonne message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York.”

