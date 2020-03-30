Many of Arizona's largest school districts are beginning structured online learning program, but Wilson started 3 days after schools closed.

You Might Like

Tweets about this jeffmetcalfe This small Phoenix district is ahead of the online learning curve https://t.co/9Z3fxCmzch via @azcentral 3 hours ago wtfiscrackin This small Phoenix district is ahead of the online learning curve https://t.co/TlJwAHnidr https://t.co/si3OVoerM3 9 hours ago azcentral education This small Phoenix district is ahead of the online learning curve https://t.co/ntobGjRICh 10 hours ago Robert A.T. RT @OldAzCitizen: @NancyBarto @kelliwardaz Not surprised by Sinema; she still acts like she just represents Phoenix. I thought O'Halleran'… 1 week ago OldAzCitizen @NancyBarto @kelliwardaz Not surprised by Sinema; she still acts like she just represents Phoenix. I thought O'Hal… https://t.co/LsvgNYXhcv 1 week ago