Hanbin RT @NBCNews: Johnson & Johnson says it has selected a coronavirus vaccine candidate to test in humans; the experimental vaccine will begin… 3 minutes ago

Red Global Press Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; one million Americans tested: https://t.co/mPDBd3r3HQ vía @AOL 5 minutes ago

Middle East Affairs Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; 1 million Americans tested https://t.co/FtsxTaBq2W https://t.co/pAIjouamPB 17 minutes ago

Walter P Interrante Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; one million Americans tested: https://t.co/yjkNXo4d6d via @AOL 19 minutes ago

carolannie62 Trump says coronavirus guidelines may get tougher; one million Americans tested: https://aols .it/39qddd3 via @AOL… https://t.co/K8HQzpStn1 20 minutes ago

Lori L.#FBR RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he doesn’t believe floating Easter Sunday as a day to ease guidelines was not a mistake because it was “a… 21 minutes ago

Lori L.#FBR RT @Yamiche: Pres Trump at WH reiterates that he is extending coronavirus guidelines until April 30. “This is a very vital 30 days,” he sa… 29 minutes ago